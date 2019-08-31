Hundreds of thousands of children in path of treacherous Hurricane Dorian

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (August 31, 2019) - Hundreds of thousands of children, their families and homes could be in danger in Florida, as Hurricane Dorian strengthens and churns towards the southeast of the United States. Save the Children has staff ready to support children and families bracing for the treacherous storm.

The hurricane is scheduled to make a devastating landfall in Florida early next week with winds of up to 140 mph, bringing with it life-threatening winds, heavy rains and flash floods. It could be the worst storm to hit Florida's since Hurricane Andrew destroyed 63,000 homes in 1992.

Jeanne-Aimee De Marrais, Save the Children's senior director for U.S. Emergencies:

"Children are always among the most vulnerable when disaster strikes. Disasters like this can steal children's sense of security. When adults are stressed, children feel it even more. Our thoughts go out to the children and families along Florida's east coast and within the pathway of this dangerous storm. Save the Children will be there to help them recover."

Further to the staff already in Florida, Save the Children is sending members of its emergency response team to the southeast of the country and it is pre-positioning essential child-focused supplies such as hygiene kits, portable cribs, washbasins, diapers and baby wipes. After Hurricane Dorian has made landfall, the organization will assess children's immediate needs, in close coordination with national and state partners.

