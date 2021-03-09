USA
Hawaii (USA) - Severe weather (Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2021)
- Heavy rain has been reported across Maui Island (Hawaii) resulting in flooding, landslides and the spillage of Kaupakalua Dam.
- According to media, several houses have been heavily damaged or destroyed by flooding and evacuation orders have been issued for residents downstream of Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku Community, due to the potential breach of the dam.
- Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Maui Island on 9-10 March.