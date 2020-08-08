USA

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

The storm also knocked out power to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina

By Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds.

