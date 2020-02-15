15 Feb 2020

Four decades of presidential leadership on refugee protection, until now

from International Rescue Committee
President’s Day 2020

For four decades, U.S. presidents have strengthened America’s humanitarian tradition of welcoming refugees. Today, that legacy is in jeopardy. At a time when public support for welcoming refugees is surging and global resettlement needs far surpass available slots, it is imperative that the U.S. return refugee resettlement to historic levels.

Presidents have long understood that resettlement not only saves lives; it is also good for America. For nearly half a century, the U.S. has offered safe haven to people fleeing persecution and violence around the world through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. At home, refugees revitalize cities and fill critical labor market gaps in rural communities. Abroad, refugee resettlement offers concrete support to critical allies who are hosting the vast majority of the world’s refugees.

Today, American support for refugee resettlement has never been higher. Recent public opinion polling by Pew confirms the commitment to welcoming refugees we see in communities across the country: 73 percent of Americans believe taking in refugees escaping war and violence is an important goal, an increase from 61 percent in 2016. This shift was driven in large part by a surge in support among Republicans, the majority of whom—58 percent—support U.S. refugee resettlement, up 18 percent from 2016.

Despite the immense global need and resounding public support for refugee resettlement, the Trump administration is not only underutilizing this program—it is dismantling it. Measures like slashing the annual refugee admission ceiling to unprecedented lows and shutting the door on those facing the biggest threats are moving the resettlement program further and further from the system established by the bipartisan 1980 Refugee Act, which established a regular and predictable process for refugee admissions.

Congress must act. Cosponsor the GRACE Act today.

The Guaranteed Refugee Admissions Ceiling Enhancement Act—known as the GRACE Act—will ensure that the U.S. aims to welcome at least 95,000 refugees annually. Just as Congress established the refugee admissions program in 1980 to ensure that annual resettlement was in line with global needs and U.S. interests, Congress must once again step in to restore refugee admissions to historic levels. In doing so, the GRACE Act would preserve and strengthen our capacity to continue the bipartisan tradition of welcoming refugees.

