Five Actions You Can Take to Help End Family Separation and Support Families

Requesting asylum is a fundamental human and legal right—and a last resort for those seeking safe haven. Above all, families fleeing with children should not be separated. Until this practice ends, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) will not stop fighting at every turn, and with every resource at our disposal. Here's how you can help.

1. KNOW THE FACTS AND SPREAD THE WORD

- Learn the facts about family separation at the border. This joint resource from WRC and KIND answers some frequently asked questions about this rapidly evolving issue.

Watch and share WRC’s 30-second video on family separation.

Sign our petition to end family separation now.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up-to-the-minute information; amplify the impact of your posts by adding the hashtags #EndFamilySeparation or #KeepFamiliesTogether, and sign up for our e-mail list to stay connected.

2. DONATE MONEY OR SUPPLIES

- Donate to WRC. Your support directly helps our advocacy efforts to help end family separation.

Check with your local shelters and houses of worship about what donations they may want and need for migrant and asylum-seeking families.

3. CONTACT YOUR U.S. SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES

- Encourage them to speak out against family separation and hold the administration accountable through statements, letters, and social media.

Urge them to decrease the funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that enables the administration’s family separation practices.

4. LEARN HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT OR HOUSE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN

- Find out how you can foster children in need of a safe, stable home through the United States Conference on Catholic Bishops or the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

5. VOLUNTEER WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

- Call local congregations with affected families and ask what they need.