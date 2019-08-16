FEMA Announces $30 Million to Emergency Food and Shelter Program

Release date: August 16, 2019

Release Number: HQ-19-086

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA awarded $30 million in supplemental humanitarian funding to the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

These funds are for local social service organizations providing assistance on or after Jan. 1, 2019 to migrants from the southern border released from DHS custody.

Of the $30 million allocation, $25 million will go to the four southern border states where the most significant number of migrants have received assistance. Those states are Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas. The remaining $5 million will be allocated to all states, including the border states, where significant numbers have also been assisted.

Local nonprofit, faith-based and governmental entities that have served migrants released from DHS custody at the southern border with shelter, food, and supportive services are eligible to apply. Applications will be completed by local entities (including local government agencies) and submitted to EFSP local boards. State government facilities that provided eligible direct services will apply through their EFSP state set-side committee.

Additional information including local board and state set-aside committee contacts is available on the EFSP website. Organizations may also send an email request to suppfund@uww.unitedway.org or call at 703-706-9660 to obtain local board and State Set-Aside contact information.

All applications shall be evaluated competitively. Reimbursements addressing humanitarian needs such life sustaining food and shelter expenses will be given priority.

The supplemental $30 million is separate from the funding appropriated annually to the EFSP.

