FAQ: Explainer on the U.S. announcement regarding the new migration process for Venezuelans (“Process for Venezuelans”) (as of 20 October 2022)

On 12 October 2022, the U.S. government announced a “New Migration Process for Venezuelans”, with an enforcement element and a ‘safe pathways’ element. This announcement was followed by the pre-publication of a notice in the Federal Register on October 18 that provides more information on the ‘safe pathways’ element, namely a parole process for Venezuelans. Also on October 18, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website was updated, providing information, guidance and relevant forms associated with the parole application process (see here).

The purpose of this document is to explain what is known, and what is not yet known, about this new U.S. policy as it relates to the treatment of Venezuelans at the U.S.-Mexico border and in the region. The document will be updated on a regular basis.