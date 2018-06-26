26 Jun 2018

The False Choice Between Family Separation and Detention

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

ICE Has Abandoned an Effective Alternative That Keeps Families Free

As US President Donald Trump ended his appalling mass family separation policy on the US southern border, he claimed a false choice: the US government either needs to separate families that cross the US border or detain them together. But family detention is not the best or only alternative to family separation – other approaches exist that are both just and fair.

They are also much cheaper than detention.

A problem the US faces is the high rates of no-shows at immigration court for  asylum seekers released without supervision and support. How can we change this?

One alternative the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency piloted was the Family Case Management Program, which had 630 asylum-seeker enrollees as of April of last year. In the program, social workers helped participants in five US cities navigate the immigration court system, get housing and health care, and enroll their kids in school. Of those participating, 99 percent attended their immigration hearing and check in requirements and it cost only $36 dollars a day per family. That’s in contrast to an average cost of $319 a day per person in family immigration detention and $124 a day in adult facilities.

In spite of its great promise as a humane and cost-effective alternative to detention,  the Trump administration yanked the program last year, even paying the contractor an early-termination fee. According to an ICE official, one reason for the decision was the relatively lower rates of deportation orders in the pilot group. It stood to reason that people who had access to attorneys and a fair chance to make their case were more often approved as bona fide refugees. What the administration should be doing is dramtically ramping up this program.

ICE has also tested other alternatives to detention, often focusing its resources on intrusive “intensive supervision” programs using bulky GPS ankle monitors. Women are the lion’s share of the over 70,000 people who had been fitted with these devices as of this year. I’ve spoken with several women who report that they cause bruising, need to be charged constantly, and carry heavy societal stigma. 

Human Rights Watch has long advocated against the unnecessary use of immigration detention, particularly of families with children.

Congress can and should act. Instead of family separation or family detention – and indiscriminate immigration detention of adults alone – Congress should pass legislation that implements humane, dignified, and effective alternatives. 

Human Rights Watch:



© Copyright, Human Rights Watch 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.