Fact Sheet: U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

Refugee Resettlement from the Americas

Increased Resettlement of Haitian Refugees

The USRAP accepts referrals for individuals across refugee populations determined to be particularly vulnerable and in need of the protection provided by third-country resettlement. The United States will continue to work with UNHCR to increase referrals throughout the Americas and the Caribbean to the USRAP. The United States encourages other governments to join us in opening new legal pathways for protection and opportunities for Haitians and other displaced populations in the Americas.

Reflecting the President's commitment to support the people of Haiti, the United States also commits to receiving an increased number of referrals of displaced Haitians into the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

Ongoing Resettlement Efforts in the Americas

UNHCR Referrals

UNHCR refers individuals with compelling protection needs who are identified by designated non-governmental organizations in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala for potential resettlement in the United States through the USRAP. The most at-risk of these applicants may be transferred to Costa Rica via a Protection Transfer Arrangement between UNHCR, IOM, and the Government of Costa Rica. Individuals and families referred to Costa Rica through this mechanism are housed at a facility connected to the United Nation's University of Peace (located outside San Jose). There, they await final refugee processing by the Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Applicants who are not transferred to Costa Rica can undergo USRAP processing in Northern Central American countries.

Since 2016, nearly 2,500 refugees from Northern Central America have been resettled in the United States through these lifesaving mechanisms for at-risk Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Hondurans in need of protection. In South America, during the same period, UNHCR has historically identified cases for referrals among displaced Colombians in Ecuador, resulting in more than 1,600 arrivals to date.