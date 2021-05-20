Do Expedited Asylum Screenings and Adjudications at the Border Work?

Expedited processing of asylum requests at the border hinges on unfair and unrealistic expectations that people seeking asylum, who on arrival at the border are often detained, unrepresented, separated from loved ones, and physically and mentally exhausted from their journeys to the United States, can immediately and fully articulate their requests for protection. The risks of conducting these cases in immigration detention or border custody facilities are multiplied by the harmful psychological and physical effects of detention, including severe anxiety, acute stress, depression, suicidality, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which are intensified in people who have previously experienced trauma, like many people seeking asylum. Expedited asylum processing at the border is not effective, raises serious due process concerns, and sacrifices refugee protection in the name of speed - leading to erroneous decisions and deportation of refugees to persecution and torture.