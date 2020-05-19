Deportation with a Layover

Failure of Protection under the US-Guatemala Asylum Cooperative Agreement

Summary

An agreement between the United States and Guatemala, the US-Guatemala Asylum Cooperative Agreement (ACA), enables the United States to rapidly expel non-Guatemalan asylum seekers to Guatemala without allowing them to lodge asylum claims in the United States, but also leaves them without access to effective protection in Guatemala. As a result, they are effectively compelled to abandon their asylum claims, and some who have a well-founded fear of persecution appear to be returning to their home countries where they are at real risk of serious harm.

Guatemala does not meet the standard required in US law for a “safe third country” – the ability to provide “access to a full and fair procedure for determining a claim to asylum or equivalent temporary protection.”[1] Guatemala’s asylum system is hamstrung by a limited legal framework that only allows high level officials to approve claims, which causes massive bottlenecks in a system that has only recently begun to function at all. At the end of March 2020 there was a backlog of 713 cases,[2] including every one of the few asylum applicants among ACA transferees;[3] the interministerial committee that decides asylum cases had not met from the time Covid-19 restrictions went into place in mid-March through the time of writing this report in late April.[4]

Prior to the suspension of the ACA on March 16, 2020, local nongovernmental partners for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had interviewed a portion of the people transferred under the ACA and found that about two-thirds of those interviewed had international protection concerns.[5] However, only a small proportion of those who expressed fear of return to their home countries applied for asylum in Guatemala, UNHCR said. Many also told UNHCR’s partners they were unwilling to stay in Guatemala, citing their inability to support themselves there, distrust of the authorities, and Guatemala’s proximity to their home countries, fearing that their persecutors could still reach them.[6]

Refugees International and Human Rights Watch conducted research on the impact of the ACA in Guatemala in February 2020, investigating the vulnerabilities of transferees and the lack of support for them in Guatemala, as well as their access to the Guatemalan asylum system and its capacity to provide protection to those needing it.

All 30 of the ACA transferees Refugees International and Human Rights Watch interviewed described abusive conditions at the US border, including receiving inedible frozen food, having no access to showers for several days at a time, being unable to sleep because lights were constantly left on, being denied medical care, and being subjected to insults and degrading treatment while in custody. All transferees interviewed by Refugees International and Human Rights Watch said that while detained by CBP, they were denied meaningful access to an attorney and only allowed to make between one and three rushed, non-private phone calls. A Salvadoran man said that a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told him “there is no asylum” and “there are no Central Americans allowed into the United States.” Two women showed Refugees International evidence of abuse by domestic partners – pictures of physical injuries from brutal beatings and a copy of a protective order from a court in El Salvador – which they said US officials at the border refused to let them present as evidence to support their claims of fear of return.

The ACA transferees also gave accounts showing that their registration and processing at the Guatemalan airport was inadequate, lacking in both humanitarian reception care and access to information. Transferees, including small children, waited hours on the tarmac with no food, water, or adequate medical attention.[7] The actual registration process took a cursory two-to-three minutes, during which transferees were not provided any information regarding what would happen to them in Guatemala.[8]

Transferees under the ACA were thrust into a high-pressure situation in which they lacked adequate time and resources to make truly informed, voluntary choices about what to do. Once transferees were registered at the airport, they had 72 hours to make the decision about whether they would remain in Guatemala, return to the countries they fled, or try to find refuge elsewhere.[9] The Guatemalan government’s 72-hour time limit is arbitrary and coercive, giving transferees insufficient time to make such monumental decisions.

Only one person out of the 30 people subject to the ACA interviewed by Refugees International and Human Rights Watch said they were applying for asylum in Guatemala. Several said they had no family or support networks in Guatemala and that they feared for their safety in Guatemala. Many indicated they would return to El Salvador and Honduras despite continuing to express a fear of persecution there.

The United States transferred 939 Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers, the vast majority of them women and children, to Guatemala under the US-Guatemala ACA between November 21, 2019 and March 16, 2020.[10] Only 20 of the 939 transferees – about 2 percent – applied for asylum in Guatemala even though many of them had well-founded fears of persecution in their home countries.[11]

Our interviews indicate that the ACA has been implemented in a way that effectively compels transferees to abandon their claims. In Guatemala, transferees have an unreasonably short time frame to make a decision whether to apply for asylum in Guatemala, which has a cumbersome and ineffectual asylum system and fails to ensure adequate social support while asylum seekers’ claims are pending. Given security conditions in Guatemala, many transferees also say they fear they would be subjected to the same harms in Guatemala from which they fled in their home countries. As our interviews and UNHCR partner organization interviews indicate, some people who have a well-founded fear of persecution appear to be abandoning their claims and returning to their home countries where they are at real risk of serious harm. Given Guatemala’s incapacity to provide effective protection and the risk that some transferees would face the threat of serious harm either in Guatemala or after returning to their home countries, the United States violates its domestic and international nonrefoulement obligations by not examining the asylum claims of asylum seekers it is forcibly sending to Guatemala.

Transfers under the ACA were temporarily suspended in mid-March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.[12] Refugees International and Human Rights Watch call on the US and Guatemalan governments to rescind the Guatemalan ACA completely, rather than plan for its resumption. The United States should also halt plans to begin transferring asylum seekers to El Salvador and Honduras under asylum cooperative agreements that have been signed but are not yet implemented.[13]