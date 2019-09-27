CRS Issues Statement on Administration's Proposed Refugee Cap to 18,000

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 26, 2019 – Catholic Relief Services (CRS) issued a statement today on the administration’s proposal to Congress to reduce the refugee resettlement cap to 18,000. CRS supports the call for a minimum of 95,000 refugees to be resettled in the United States this upcoming year.

Bill O’Keefe, CRS’ executive vice president for Mission and Mobilization, said:

“The world depends on the United States taking in its share of the 26 million vulnerable refugees. How can we ask a country like Uganda, a developing country smaller than Wyoming, to take in a million South Sudanese refugees unless we step up and take in at least 95,000 of the most vulnerable?”

“We all want to end conflict and violence so families can safely remain in their countries of origin. But in the meantime, as the richest country in the world, we need to do our part to help those most vulnerable displaced refugees.”

“These mothers, fathers and children have fled war, violence and persecution. CRS works in over 100 countries. With our Church partners we see firsthand the suffering that has driven people to leave their homes.”

“Fundamentally, we are talking about other human beings – children and families – seeking safety and a decent life. Admitting refugees reflects the values on which this nation was built, the teaching of Christianity and other faiths, and basic human decency.”

