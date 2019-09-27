27 Sep 2019

CRS Issues Statement on Administration's Proposed Refugee Cap to 18,000

Report
from Catholic Relief Services
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 26, 2019 – Catholic Relief Services (CRS) issued a statement today on the administration’s proposal to Congress to reduce the refugee resettlement cap to 18,000. CRS supports the call for a minimum of 95,000 refugees to be resettled in the United States this upcoming year.

Bill O’Keefe, CRS’ executive vice president for Mission and Mobilization, said:

“The world depends on the United States taking in its share of the 26 million vulnerable refugees. How can we ask a country like Uganda, a developing country smaller than Wyoming, to take in a million South Sudanese refugees unless we step up and take in at least 95,000 of the most vulnerable?”

“We all want to end conflict and violence so families can safely remain in their countries of origin. But in the meantime, as the richest country in the world, we need to do our part to help those most vulnerable displaced refugees.”

“These mothers, fathers and children have fled war, violence and persecution. CRS works in over 100 countries. With our Church partners we see firsthand the suffering that has driven people to leave their homes.”

“Fundamentally, we are talking about other human beings – children and families – seeking safety and a decent life. Admitting refugees reflects the values on which this nation was built, the teaching of Christianity and other faiths, and basic human decency.”

CONTACT: Tom Zolper
Catholic Relief Services
tom.zolper@crs.org
(410) 951-7110

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.