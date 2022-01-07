Compassionate Relief after the December 2021 Tornadoes in the US Mid-South

On December 10-11, 2021, a series of tornadoes tore through the American Mid-South states, causing catastrophic damage and numerous fatalities. Kentucky was particularly severely impacted, with most structures in the city of Mayfield heavily damaged or destroyed and up to 75% of the city of Dawson Springs suffering heavy damage. On December 12, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, USA (BTCF) volunteers from St. Louis traveled to Defiance, MO to make a first damage assessment. By December 14, Tzu Chi USA National Headquarters and regional offices including the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Central Regional Offices were implementing a disaster relief strategy aiming to offer relief to affected households before Christmas. In the following days, volunteers did damage and needs assessments in other affected areas, including Mayfield, KY, Hayti, MO, and Bowling Green, KY.

On December 17-24, BTCF volunteers distributed cash cards, warm eco-blankets and eco-scarves made from 100% recycled PET bottles, as well as winter clothing, hygiene items, hand sanitizer, face masks, and Christmas gifts to disaster survivors. They also brought children’s books to provide comfort to the little ones. The volunteers paid special attention to vulnerable communities, including an Amish community in Mayfield, KY that lost a church of more than 150 years. For the distribution in Mayfield, volunteers come from all across the Midwest, including Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In total, Tzu Chi distributed 444 debit cash cards with a value of up to US$1,000 per card, 900 eco-blankets, and 892 eco-scarves to 444 affected households.

After observing the distributions, community partner Steven Nelson of the American Red Cross remarked, “You can tell by the looks on their face, the tears in their eyes, that your gift is very much appreciated.” At the distribution on December 24 in Bowling Green, KY, Mayor Todd Alcott presented a key to the city to BTCF Midwest Region Executive Director Chong Hsieh and Tzu Chi volunteer Amy Hsieh as a token of appreciation for the aid provided to his constituents. BTCF is currently discussing plans for further relief efforts to assist in the long-term recovery of the affected areas.