Central American Immigrants in the United States

By Allison O’Connor, Jeanne Batalova, and Jessica Bolter

Increasing arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America in 2018 and 2019 significantly tested the capacity of the U.S. immigration system. While intense media and public attention has focused on surging migration of families and unaccompanied minors from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, immigration from the region to the United States has a decades-long history. Nearly half of the approximately 3.5 million Central American immigrants residing in the United States as of 2017 came before 2000. Immigrants from the Northern Triangle comprised 86 percent of the Central Americans in the United States. In 2017, Central American immigrants represented 8 percent of the United States’ 44.5 million immigrants.

Civil wars in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua drove the emigration of significant numbers of Central Americans to the United States during the 1980s. Displacement, economic instability, and insecurity followed, and although peace accords brought a formal end to civil conflict in all three countries the following decade, political and economic instability continued, and so did migration northward, with many arriving illegally. Between 1980 to 1990, the Central American immigrant population in the United States tripled.

Several natural disasters, notably Hurricane Mitch in Honduras and Nicaragua in 1998 and a series of earthquakes in El Salvador in early 2001, led the United States to designate Hondurans, Nicaraguans, and Salvadorans as eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which grants nationals of designated countries who already reside in the United States work authorization and provisional relief from deportation. In 2017 and early 2018, the Trump administration announced it would not renew the TPS designations for the three countries. However, those actions have been challenged in federal court and TPS remained in effect at this writing for these populations as the litigation continues.

Today, Central Americans continue to flee insecurity as well as poverty that has been exacerbated by drought and significant crop failure. The Northern Triangle countries are especially affected by high homicide rates (though these have been falling in recent years), gang activity, extortion, and corrupt public institutions.

Since fiscal year (FY) 2011, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has apprehended growing numbers of unaccompanied children and migrants traveling as families. In FY 2018, CBP apprehended more than 38,000 unaccompanied children and nearly 104,000 people traveling as families from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras at the U.S.-Mexico border. In FY 2018, 58 percent of unaccompanied minors and 49 percent of those migrating as a family from the Northern Triangle were Guatemalan. As of June 2019, CBP had apprehended more than 363,000 migrants in families from the three countries during the first nine months of the fiscal year, more than tripling total FY 2018 apprehensions. With significant shares of families and unaccompanied children requesting asylum, many have been released into the United States pending long-off hearings in U.S. immigration court.

From 1980 to 2017, the size of the Central American immigrant population grew approximately tenfold (see Figure 1). Since 1980, immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras accounted for the greatest increases in the Central American population, with each origin group growing by more than 1,350 percent by 2017. The other origin groups had much lower growth rates.