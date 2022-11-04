Cash and Voucher Assistance in the Pacific: Views from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (October 2022)

Overview of USAID/BHA Cash and Voucher Assistance

Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA)

Regular or one-off assistance the fully or partially covers the amount of money a household needs to meet basic needs.

Unrestricted: beneficiaries ultimately make their own decisions on how to use the money. However, intent and calculation of the transfer is based upon specific needs.

Different from sectoral cash transfers, including cash for food, livelihoods or shelter rehabilitation.

Covers a combination of basic needs (but not health costs)