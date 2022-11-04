USA + 3 more

Cash and Voucher Assistance in the Pacific: Views from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (October 2022)

Overview of USAID/BHA Cash and Voucher Assistance

Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA)

  • Regular or one-off assistance the fully or partially covers the amount of money a household needs to meet basic needs.

  • Unrestricted: beneficiaries ultimately make their own decisions on how to use the money. However, intent and calculation of the transfer is based upon specific needs.

  • Different from sectoral cash transfers, including cash for food, livelihoods or shelter rehabilitation.

  • Covers a combination of basic needs (but not health costs)

  • BHA’s Funding of MPCA:

– FY21: Approximately $211M

– FY22: Approximately $515M

