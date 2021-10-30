CARE Partners with HIAS to Provide Cash Assistance to Afghan Families Resettling in the U.S

Today CARE announces its partnership with the resettlement organization HIAS to help assist families from Afghanistan recently resettled in the United States. The organizations will provide up to $1,000 in cash to each family, to help fill in the gaps that government assistance doesn’t cover.

“These families have left everything behind and are starting over in an unfamiliar environment,” said CARE US Associate Vice President of US Programs, Ryan Shepard. “Imagine fleeing your home and now worrying about providing your family with everything from shelter, food, and education. It would be overwhelming, and frightening. We hope providing this extra cash, will make the adjustment a little easier for these families.”

The cash assistance program between CARE and HIAS will launch in cities including Concord, San Diego and Los Gatos, California, where HIAS resettlement network agencies are welcoming newly resettled Afghans. The ambitious goal is to get this cash to up to 10,000 families across the US.

“Many of our new neighbors from Afghanistan came to the United States with nothing more than their lives and the clothes on their backs,” said HIAS President and CEO Mark Hetfield. “The Torah reiterates no less than 36 times to welcome the stranger. One way HIAS fulfills that teaching is through our partnership with CARE. Together we are providing cash grants so recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan can purchase what they need to start their new lives in their new country.”

For More Information

Rachel Kent

CARE Senior Press Officer

Rachel.Kent@care.org

Meredith MacKenzie de Silva

HIAS Communications

mmdesilva@westendstrategy.com

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2020, CARE worked in over 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org

About HIAS

HIAS, founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, is an the international Jewish humanitarian organization that provides vital services to refugees and asylum seekers in 16 countries. We advocate for the rights of refugees to rebuild their lives and seek to create a world in which they find safety, welcome, and opportunity. Learn more at hias.org.