CARE: America is Better than the Ban

WASHINGTON (June 26, 2018) —The global humanitarian and development organization CARE issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court today narrowly upheld the Trump Administration’s travel ban.

David Ray, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at CARE USA, said:

“The travel ban is an affront to our nation’s longstanding humanitarian leadership. It is bad for America and sets a bad precedent for the rest of the world.

I’ve met countless refugees around the world who have fled unspeakable horrors and left everything behind with the hopes of starting a new life. These families deserve our compassion and support, not our fear and intolerance.

America is better than the ban. Right now, there are more displaced people in the world than at any other time since World War II. This is a time for America to step up and embrace the values we have long championed.”

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That’s why women and girls are at the heart of CARE’s community-based efforts to improve education and health, create economic opportunity, respond to emergencies and confront hunger. Last year CARE worked in 93 countries and reached more than 63 million people around the world. Learn more at care.org.

