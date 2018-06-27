27 Jun 2018

CARE: America is Better than the Ban

Report
from CARE
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

WASHINGTON (June 26, 2018) —The global humanitarian and development organization CARE issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court today narrowly upheld the Trump Administration’s travel ban.

David Ray, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at CARE USA, said:

“The travel ban is an affront to our nation’s longstanding humanitarian leadership. It is bad for America and sets a bad precedent for the rest of the world.

I’ve met countless refugees around the world who have fled unspeakable horrors and left everything behind with the hopes of starting a new life. These families deserve our compassion and support, not our fear and intolerance.

America is better than the ban. Right now, there are more displaced people in the world than at any other time since World War II. This is a time for America to step up and embrace the values we have long championed.”

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That’s why women and girls are at the heart of CARE’s community-based efforts to improve education and health, create economic opportunity, respond to emergencies and confront hunger. Last year CARE worked in 93 countries and reached more than 63 million people around the world. Learn more at care.org.

Media contacts

Ari Goldberg, policy communications director, 240-678-9102, ari.goldberg@care.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.