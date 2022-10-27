Amid Record Venezuelan Arrivals, Biden Administration Embraces Border Expulsions Policy

The Biden administration’s announcement of a policy to expel to Mexico some Venezuelans arriving without authorization at the U.S.-Mexico border represents a significant reversal for a president who campaigned against similar approaches by his predecessor. The action is particularly noteworthy given the Biden team’s effort to end the Title 42 expulsions policy that the Trump administration imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration’s action on arriving Venezuelans marks the first invocation of the Title 42 authority not on public-health grounds, but as an immigration enforcement measure.

By pairing the expulsions with a new, narrowly defined humanitarian parole program authorizing some Venezuelans to travel to the United States, the administration is acknowledging the challenge of rising Venezuelan migration, which reached an unprecedented 188,000 border encounters in fiscal year (FY) 2022. Record spontaneous arrivals of asylum seekers and other migrants from Venezuela and a growing number of other countries represent a glaring political liability for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats. Republicans have seized on the issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, labeling it the “Biden border crisis,” with a trio of GOP governors transporting migrants from Texas and Arizona to New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC in a showy political stunt.

The Venezuelan policy highlights the administration’s uneven responses to migrants seeking humanitarian protection. The Title 42 policy was never applied consistently across nationalities and, previously, Venezuelans were rarely expelled, due to the lack of formal diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

The new parole program, available to up to 24,000 Venezuelans who have a financial sponsor in the United States and arrive via airplane, was ostensibly modelled after a recent program for Ukrainians. Yet the Venezuelan program is significantly different, most importantly in that it excludes those who arrive without authorization between U.S. land border ports of entry. The Venezuelan program is also much smaller—just one-fourth the size of the Uniting for Ukraine program.

The new approach is a clear indication that the administration is encouraging Venezuelans to opt for legal migration instead of irregular routes, which typically involve a trek across the dangerous Darién Gap connecting Colombia to Panama and then through Central America. Due to ongoing political and economic instability in their country, difficult integration conditions in South American nations where most of the more than 7 million departing Venezuelans have headed since 2015, and the United States’ inability to remove many of them, Venezuelans have been arriving in increasingly rapid numbers in recent years. U.S. authorities encountered Venezuelans fewer than 100 times at the U.S.-Mexico border in FY 2018; the numbers increased to 49,000 in FY 2021 and almost 188,000 in FY 2022, with nearly 34,000 in September alone.