OVERVIEW

The Amazon Indigenous Rights and Resources Activity (AIRR) encourages indigenous peoples’ participation in the sustainable economic development of the Amazon to preserve biodiversity and reduce CO2 emissions caused by forest loss. AIRR is implemented through partnerships between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), national indigenous federations, and the Amazon Indigenous Peoples Organization (COICA). AIRR is implemented in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and it runs from August 2019- August 2024.

In Colombia, AIRR empowers indigenous people in Putumayo to better exercise their rights in the face of large-scale infrastructure development and extractive activities that affect their livelihood. In partnership with the Indigenous Zonal Organization of Putumayo (OZIP), AIRR aims to incorporate the rights and interests of indigenous people into public and private sector development planning. The ultimate goal of AIRR is to balance human welfare and environmental conservation.