Administration's plan to slash annual refugee admissions a dark moment in our nation’s history

In response to the Administration's decision to lower refugee admissions to a historic low of 18,000 and alter the U.S. resettlement program, David Ray, CARE's vice president of policy and advocacy, released the following statement:

"The Administration's plan to slash annual refugee admissions and impose further changes to the U.S. resettlement program marks a dark moment in our nation’s history. The Presidential Determination on refugees for the upcoming fiscal year will allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the U.S., a shameful low watermark in the 40 year history of the U.S. resettlement program.

“In a further blow, the President's Executive Order potentially allowing states and local authorities to block refugees from resettling in their communities undermines a long history of welcome and protection for the world's most vulnerable.

“As global forced displacement continues to rise, the U.S. must not abandon its long history as a humanitarian leader. This requires a comprehensive and complementary response. The U.S. must actively work to address the root causes of displacement by advocating for political solutions to crises and ensuring a robust humanitarian response – both in countries of first asylum and in those affected by crises. But for the most vulnerable, including women and girls, resettlement is a vital and lifesaving. Turning our backs now would end a legacy of safe harbor that Americans have generously provided for generations.

“CARE calls on Congress to oppose these policy changes and cuts and to support the GRACE Act, which establishes a minimum number of refugees resettled annually in the U.S. in keeping with historic norms.”

ABOUT CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That’s why women and girls are at the heart of CARE’s community-based efforts to confront hunger, ensure nutrition and food security for all, improve education and health, create economic opportunity and respond to emergencies. In 2018, CARE worked in 95 countries and reached more than 56 million people around the world.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Vanessa Parra, vanessa.parra@care.org, +1 917-525-0590 (NYC)

Nicole Ellis, nicole.ellis@care.org, +1 202-560-1791 (Washington, DC)