31 Jul 2019

10 things to know about the global refugee crisis and America’s lack of leadership

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (418.89 KB)

On the heels of news that the Trump Administration is considering resettling zero refugees next year, a new IRC report shows that America’s retreat from global leadership in refugee protection comes at a time of acute global crisis. The IRC analyzed the latest annual reports from the UN Refugee Agency, Global Trends: Forced Displacement in 2018 and Projected 2020 Global Resettlement Needs.

The facts are clear: in the midst of the largest refugee crisis in history when more people have been forced to flee their homes than ever before, the U.S. is stepping away from leadership in refugee protection. And, as the U.S. leads this global race to the bottom, pathways to safety are woefully insufficient for millions of refugees.

Read our report for these takeaways and more:

  • The U.S. has turned its back on the most vulnerable refugees worldwide and is no longer the world’s leader in refugee resettlement. Sixty percent of refugees identified as in need of resettlement came from the top five refugee-producing countries in 2018. Yet, that year, refugees from these countries accounted for just 21 percent of U.S. resettlement.

  • In the absence of U.S. leadership, resettlement commitments are falling through. While 37 countries made commitments to resettle refugees in 2016, just two years later only 25 countries are resettling refugees.

  • From 2016 to 2018, the top three refugee resettlement countries took a drastic step back: refugee admissions dropped by 76 percent to the U.S., 40 percent to Canada, and 54 percent to Australia.

Refugees need your support. Take action today.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.