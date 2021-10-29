Zanzibar’s Digital Community Health Program Reaches Full National Scale - Transforming How 1.6 Million People Access Essential Health Services

This milestone is one of the first examples of a government-led program of this kind reaching national scale anywhere in the world.

October 15, 2021

Zanzibar, Tanzania—The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, with support from global digital health organization D-tree International, has successfully brought its digital community health program, Jamii ni Afya, to national scale. It is one of the first examples of a government-led program of this kind to do so anywhere in the world. This program is changing the way 1.6 million Zanzibaris access healthcare by providing every household with a dedicated community health worker, equipped with a mobile device, to provide life-saving maternal and child health services and increase access to essential healthcare.

Each year around the world, more than 15 million people die from preventable causes, and most of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Despite the World Health Organization’s recognition that digital health programs can strengthen health systems, there has been a proliferation of digital tools over the past 10 years that have failed to gain the trust and ownership of government needed to transform healthcare at national scale and have a sustainable impact.

Jamii ni Afya equips community health workers with a mobile phone and application that provides step-by-step guidance for every health visit. The application helps to define a client’s risk profile, deliver tailored birth planning for pregnant women, and provide a strong linkage to health facilities with digital referrals. Among women and children with a life-threatening danger sign who are referred to ahealth facility, 99% successfully complete the referral and 85% of women deliver ina health facility (28% higher than the national average). These are proven interventions that save lives. “Previous programs in Zanzibar have proven how digitally-enabled community health workers can save lives and strengthen decision-making within the government,” said Erica Layer, Chief Executive Officer of D-tree International. “Now, thanks to the leadership of the Zanzibar government, Jamii ni Afya is bringing healthcare to people’s doorsteps and leveraging technology to radically change how care is delivered, so that every person in Zanzibar can live a healthier life.” In addition to bringing health services to all Zanzibari citizens, including those traditionally left out of the health system, Jamii ni Afya provides the government with real-time datathat can be used to make informed decisions about how to strengthen its health system and advance its vision for universal health coverage. “Jamii ni Afya gives us real-time data so we can monitor performance, understand the impact, and adapt the interventions when needed,” Halima Khamis, Head of the Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health said. “Without a digital system, other programs must rely on surveys after the fact to gauge progress, but because Jamii ni Afya is collecting lots of data in real-time, we can make informed decisions and adjustments faster.” With financial support from Fondation Botnar and other funders, D-tree International and the Ministry of Health have worked side-by-side to expand Jamii ni Afya to full national scale, to build capacity and skills in data analysis and program management, and to ensure that everyone in Zanzibar can access the essential health services. “Jamii ni Afya is ensuring that everyone has access to the high-quality essential healthcare they deserve by transforming how care is delivered,” said Stefan Germann, CEO at Fondation Botnar. “Fondation Botnar is pleased to support such a ground-breaking program that is demonstrating the power of digital health systems, when combined with proven community health programs, to provide 1.6 million people across Zanzibar with access to comprehensive essential health services, including for many young people.”

About Zanzibar Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children is responsible for overseeing and managing the public health system in Zanzibar. In 2019, the Ministry revised Zanzibar's National Community Health Strategy to formally incorporate community health volunteers within the health system to ensure that all Zanzibari can access quality primary health services. For more information, visit: https://mohz.go.tz/

About D-tree International

D-tree International is a digital global health organization with more than 15 years of experience asa trusted partner to governments using technology to strengthen health systems so that everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, has equitable access to high-quality healthcare. D-tree International has worked with Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health since 2011 to demonstrate how digital tools can improve the quality, efficiency, and performance of health services. For more information, visit: https://www.d-tree.org

