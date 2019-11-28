28 Nov 2019

World Vision Tanzania: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 18 Nov 2019 View Original
Download PDF (133.97 KB)

Key Messages

• Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency(UNHCR), there are an estimated 278,767 refugees and asylum seekers in Tanzania as of 30 September 2019. 205,720 are Burundians, 72,574 are Congolese from the DRC and 473 are from other nationalities.

• The Governments of Tanzania and Burundi have agreed to ensure returns are voluntary under the framework of Tripartite Agreement between the two governments and UNHCR. While returnees are being welcomed back without incident, monitoring indicates many experience a number of challenges reintegrating back into their communities of origin.

• World Vision Tanzania is one of the humanitarian agencies operating in the refugee camps in Tanzania and is providing food assistance to refugees in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. In October, World Vision reached 160,250 refugees with life saving humanitarian assistance.

