World Vision Tanzania: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019
Key messages
Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency(UNHCR), there are an estimated 279,484 people of concern in Tanzania as of 30 November 2019. 205,830 are Burundians, 73,169 are Congolese from the DRC and 485 are from other nationalities.
The Governments of Tanzania and Burundi have agreed to ensure returns are voluntary under the framework of Tripartite Agreement between the two governments and UNHCR. While returnees are being welcomed back without incident, monitoring indicates many experience a number of challenges reintegrating back into their communities of origin.
World Vision Tanzania is one of the humanitarian agencies operating in the refugee camps in Tanzania and is providing food assistance to refugees in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. In November, World Vision reached 159,566 refugees with life saving humanitarian assistance.