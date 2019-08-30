World Vision Tanzania: Situation Report | July 1 - July 31, 2019

Key messages

• Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency(UNHCR), there are an estimated 269,583 refugees and 36,338 asylum-seekers in Tanzania as of 31 July 2019. 183,707 are Burundians and 79,320 are Congolese from DRC. Nyarugusu refugee camp hosts 65,090 Burundian and 79,313 Congolese refugees, and asylum-seekers. Nduta refugee camp hosts 84,810 Burundians and Mtendeli camp hosts 37,049 Burundian refugees.The refugees are mainly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

• Ebola preparedness: World Vision and partners in Nyarugusu camp meet on a weekly basis to discuss issues concerning ebola preparedness.

• World Vision Tanzania is one of the humanitarian agencies operating in the refugee camps in Tanzania and is providing food assistance to refugees in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. In July, World Vision reached 172,674 refugees with life saving humanitarian assistance.