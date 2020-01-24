World Vision Tanzania: Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Key messages

Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), there are an estimated 285,436 people of concern in Tanzania as of 31 December 2019. 209,179 are Burundians, 75,842 are Congolese from the DRC and 415 are from other nationalities.

The Governments of Tanzania and Burundi have agreed to ensure returns are voluntary under the framework of Tripartite Agreement between the two governments and UNHCR. While returnees are being welcomed back without incident, monitoring indicates many experience a number of challenges reintegrating back into their communities of origin. (UNHCR)