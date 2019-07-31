31 Jul 2019

World Vision Tanzania: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | June 1 - June 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (126.31 KB)

Key messages

• Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are an estimated 284,818 refugees living in Tanzania as at the end of March 2019. 198,818 are Burundians and 85,835 are Congolese from DRC. Nyarugusu refugee camp hosts 69,332 Burundian and 85,835 Congolese refugees, Nduta refugee camp hosts 92,437 Burundians and Mtendeli camp hosts 37,049 Burundian refugees. The refugees are from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a majority of whom are fleeing conflict and political instability in their country.

• World Vision Tanzania is one of the humanitarian agencies operating in the refugee camps in Tanzania and is providing food assistance to refugees in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. In June, World Vision impacted the lives of 172,222 refugees with life saving humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.