World Vision Tanzania: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | May 01 - May 31, 2019

Key Messages

• Refugees in the country: According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are an estimated 284,818 refugees living in Tanzania as at the end of March 2019 where as 198,818 are Burundians and 85,835 are Congolese from DRC. Nyarugusu refugee camp hosts 69,332 Burundian and 85,835 Congolese refugees, Nduta refugee camp hosts 92,437 Burundians and Mtendeli camp hosts 37,049 Burundian refugees. The refugees are from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a majority of whom are fleeing conflict and political instability in their country.

• World Vision Tanzania is one of the humanitarian agencies operating in the refugee camps in Tanzania and is providing food assistance to refugees in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. In May, World Vision impacted the lives of 172,453 refugees with life saving humanitarian assistance.