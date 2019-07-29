29 Jul 2019

World Vision Tanzania Annual Report 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.96 MB)

MESSAGE
From the National Director and Board Chair

Dear Partners, Supporters and Colleagues,

We have many millions of reasons to be thankful for the grace of God and His work through World Vision Tanzania.

Our board of directors completed the 2018 fiscal year with a field visit to one of World Vision's 50 Area Programmes. This experience helped open our eyes to the magnitude of the need in parts of Tanzania, but also to the great success World Vision is having in transforming the communities where we work. We took the time to talk with community members, children, local leaders and partners on the ground to gain a better understanding of the complexity of our work in the field. We also learned firsthand of the challenges our staff face in making ‘life in all its fullness’ a reality to Tanzanian child, and returned with a greater commitment to supporting their good work with all the resources and abilities at our disposal.

In our oversight role, we foresee a brighter future for vulnerable children in Tanzania as a result of the amazing work and leadership of World Vision’s staff, who are striving tirelessly with families and communities to improve child wellbeing. We express deep gratitude for the commitment of donors, sponsors, communities, the government of Tanzania at different levels and other likeminded organisations to our shared mission.

I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all mothers, fathers, guardians, extended family and community members to put the needs of our children first. They are our future, and their wellbeing is our responsibility.

On behalf of the board, I would like to emphasise our dedication to brighter futures for vulnerable children in Tanzania, in accordance with World Vision’s new global strategy Our Promise 2030. Let us continue this journey to ensure that children and mothers live healthy lives, girls and boys are educated for life, and all are protected from harm.

Please join with us to celebrate the achievements of 2018.

Anthony Chamungwana
Board Chair

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.