World Vision Tanzania Annual Report 2018

MESSAGE

From the National Director and Board Chair

Dear Partners, Supporters and Colleagues,

We have many millions of reasons to be thankful for the grace of God and His work through World Vision Tanzania.

Our board of directors completed the 2018 fiscal year with a field visit to one of World Vision's 50 Area Programmes. This experience helped open our eyes to the magnitude of the need in parts of Tanzania, but also to the great success World Vision is having in transforming the communities where we work. We took the time to talk with community members, children, local leaders and partners on the ground to gain a better understanding of the complexity of our work in the field. We also learned firsthand of the challenges our staff face in making ‘life in all its fullness’ a reality to Tanzanian child, and returned with a greater commitment to supporting their good work with all the resources and abilities at our disposal.

In our oversight role, we foresee a brighter future for vulnerable children in Tanzania as a result of the amazing work and leadership of World Vision’s staff, who are striving tirelessly with families and communities to improve child wellbeing. We express deep gratitude for the commitment of donors, sponsors, communities, the government of Tanzania at different levels and other likeminded organisations to our shared mission.

I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all mothers, fathers, guardians, extended family and community members to put the needs of our children first. They are our future, and their wellbeing is our responsibility.

On behalf of the board, I would like to emphasise our dedication to brighter futures for vulnerable children in Tanzania, in accordance with World Vision’s new global strategy Our Promise 2030. Let us continue this journey to ensure that children and mothers live healthy lives, girls and boys are educated for life, and all are protected from harm.

Please join with us to celebrate the achievements of 2018.

Anthony Chamungwana

Board Chair