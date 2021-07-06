WHO Tanzania Country Office: Progress Report for the Implementation of the COVID 19 Response Plan (January – June 2020)

The WHO Country Office COVID-19 Response plan was developed to support the preparedness and response activities of COVID-19 in the United Republic of Tanzania. The strategic measures to contain the pandemic was based on the following pillars in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR): coordination, surveillance, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and WASH, Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), case management and laboratory sampling and testing and logistics. Surge teams were mobilized and deployed from the WHO Regional Office in Africa in the areas highlighted above including incident management. All interventions were in support of the prioritized activities as laid down in the national preparedness and response plan for COVID-19 response.

The principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind’ and social and gender inclusion was applied throughout the six-month period to ensure an intersectional gender-responsive approach to this crisis and the ensuing recovery measures in future. The technical support focused on strengthening capacities of both right-holders and duty bearers at the national level and at the sub-national level. WHO continued to collaborate with partners to support the Government to ensure the employment of appropriate policies for containment of the outbreak in line with the WHO generic guidelines on COVID-19. Some of the major activities that took place during this period included: the reactivation of the national task force (NTF) for coordination, cascading relevant trainings in the districts, review of the new isolation policy and treatment facilities, adaptation of the SOPs and continued prepositioning of the required supplies.

The report records major strides made in all the emergency pillars. It also points out challenges observed and areas wanting improvement.