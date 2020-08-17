WHO Tanzania Country Office: Biennial Report 2018 - 19

Introduction

This report covers the period of two years - 2018 and 2019 - and reflects the work accomplished over these 24 months. It highlights the delivery of results achieved in supporting the country and collaborating with partners to improve health outcomes in Tanzania.

The WHO Country Office (WCO) played a critical advisory role with respect to the development of health policies and strategies, technical guidelines and mechanisms to implement norms and standards. It provided technical policy advice, contributed to sustainable capacity-building, strengthened management capacity and provided health leadership by coordinating efforts at the national, regional and district levels.

Achievements outlined in this report were made possible through strong national leadership, good governance, and collaboration with multilateral and bilateral partners and local and international nongovernmental and civil society organizations.

The report is organized around the priority areas (Fig. 1) outlined in the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) for the period of 2016-2020 for the United Republic of Tanzania namely:

• reducing the morbidity and mortality caused by communicable diseases through appropriate and effective interventions;

• reducing the burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) through health promotion and reduction, prevention, treatment and monitoring of the risk factors;

• contributing to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) and well-being, promotion of health through addressing the social determinants of health;

• strengthening health systems to improve the quality, equity in access and utilization of health services; and

• providing support for developing the minimum International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) core capacities and strengthening the capacity to implement disaster risk management