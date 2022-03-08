WHO restores medical oxygen supplies in Zanzibar

Oxygen is the most critical medicine for people with severe COVID-19, yet its supplies are unstable in many countries. Without a significant investment in oxygen infrastructure, those whose illness is severe and who cannot access oxygen will die.

Recognizing this gap, the World Health Organization in Tanzania has been working with the health authorities to identify the country’s oxygen supply needs and propose solutions to increase supply of oxygen and oxygen-related medical devices.

A countrywide assessment supported by WHO in 2020 revealed that oxygen supply is insufficient because the infrastructure is not functioning due to lack of regular maintenance and repairs.

The assessment reported Zanzibar having only one oxygen production plant and the same needing repair to restore production to its capacity. Because of this challenge, hospitals in Zanzibar had to procure medical oxygen from commercial suppliers, at expensive prices.

With technical and financial support from WHO, Zanzibar has since been able to restore production of medical oxygen at its sole plant at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital. Support provided included purchase of spare parts, 27,000 litres of liquid oxygen and engagement of experts to mentor the biomedical technicians on periodic maintenance and regular repair of the plant.

With completion of the repair of medical oxygen production plant in the Island, critically ill patients in need of supplementary oxygen have had a chance to live. The plant currently provides oxygen supply to seven heath facilities in three regions in Unguja and two regions in Pemba.

To ensure that oxygen production in Zanzibar does not relapse WHO helped the health authorities chart a long-term plan to build more and modern oxygen production plants and ensure that lifesaving medical supplies – including oxygen – reach those who need them.

