WHO provides equipment to monitor water quality in Kigoma

**19 May 2022, Kigoma -**Water safety and quality are fundamental to human development and well-being. As the international authority on public health and water quality, the World Health Organization leads global efforts to prevent transmission of waterborne diseases. It is in this context that, the WHO Country Office in Tanzania donated 100 Chlorine testers and water treatment reagents to Community Based Water Supply Organizations (CBWSOs) from six districts in Kigoma Region.

The support worth 20 million Tanzanian shillings was received by District Commissioners of Kakonko, Kibondo, Kasulu, Buhigwe, Uvinza and Kigoma District Councils. The Chlorine testers complete support provided to the CWBSOs which began last year with donation of 100 bags Chlorine reagents, 100 pairs gumboots, 100 solar torches and 100 durable umbrellas and 100 bicycles.

It is envisaged that the donation will contribute to increased access to safe water for rural communities in Kigoma Region, whose coverage currently stands at 57%. Enhancing the region’s capacity to treat and test Chlorine levels in drinking water will also prevent repeated outbreaks of diarrheal diseases including Cholera in the region.

“We were in great need of these equipment. We are very grateful to WHO for the support and remain optimistic that the testers will help us progress towards our goal of providing clean and safe water for the people in Kigoma”, said Bakari Kiwitu, the Chief Engineer of the Rural Water Supply Authority (RUWASA) in Kigoma.

A representative from a CBWSO in Kakonko, Aneth Joseph, said, “Now we can confidently measure and monitor chlorine levels in domestic water and ensure it is at the required level of 0.2-0.5mg/L. Prior this support, we were hesitant to treat water before distribution to community for use as we were unable to monitor chlorine levels after treatment.”

“Better water sources mean less expenditure on health, as people are less likely to fall ill and incur medical costs and are better able to remain economically productive. With children particularly at risk from water-related diseases, access to improved sources of water can result in better health, and therefore better school attendance, with positive longer-term consequences for their lives. WHO commits to continue supporting Kigoma region to implement the national drinking-water quality guidelines, develop capacity for auditing water safety plans and strengthening of surveillance practices”, said Dr. Jairos Hiliza, Public Health Officer in WHO Kigoma Field Office, when handing over the support on behalf of the organization.

The donation is a continuation of WHO technical assistance to Kigoma region made possible through generous support from the Norwegian government as part of the United Nations Kigoma Joint Programme.

WHO will continue to support water utilities in Kigoma Region to plan for safe water supply while promoting meaningful participation of disadvantaged groups, along with understanding which groups are able to access water supply, and which are excluded.

