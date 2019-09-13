WHO deploys technical team to Tanzania to support investigation of a rumour of unknown illness

Brazzaville, 12 September 2019 – The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of a rumour related to the death of a person due to an unknown illness in Tanzania. We have reached out to Ministry of Health officials for further details and have offered our support.

In line with our responsibility under the International Health Regulations, WHO regularly receives and investigates numerous rumours of public health events.

In this regard, WHO is working with national health authorities and is deploying a technical team to Tanzania to investigate this rumour as a matter of urgency.

WHO will be informing Member States of the outcome of this investigation through their national International Health Regulations focal points.