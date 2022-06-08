WHO and partners welcome new drive to push COVID-19 vaccination

Dar es Salaam, 2 June 2022: Tanzania has launched a third round of intensified COVID-19 vaccination that aims to revitalize uptake of vaccines in a bid to reach 70 percent of the eligible population and attain herd immunity.

The United States of America, through its Global Vax Initiatives has supported the new effort, by donating nearly five million doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines and collaborated with other partners, including WHO to launch the drive in Dar es Salaam.

Present to grace the launch event at Mwembe Yanga public space in Dar es Salaam were the Minister of Health for Mainland, Honourable Ummy Mwalimu; the Acting WHO Country Representative, Dr. Zabulon Yoti; UNICEF Representative, Shalini Bahuguna; US Ambassador Donald Wright and high ranking officials from the Ministry of Health and Presidents Office Regional Administration and Local Government.

Minister of Health, Honourable Ummy Mwalimu cautioned the public that the threat of COVID-19 was still imminent therefore the everyone must keep vigilant and take vaccination seriously. Tanzania has managed to vaccinate 14% of population aged 18 and above since vaccination began in July 2021.

The Minister told the public through the televised event that in the third round demand creation and awareness will take place across the country at subnational levels and vaccination teams will move closer to people.

The new round targets to vaccinate over four million Tanzanians, across all 36 regions. The campaign will involve massive demand creation and awareness through different channels including door-to-door sensitization

Honourable Ummy Mwalimu has insisted on continuing sensitizing the community on the benefits of the vaccine, targeting those who missed the second doses as well the elderly, people with disabilities and those in marginalized areas.

Speaking at the launch Dr. Zabulon Yoti, Acting WHO Country Representative to Tanzania, reiterated the commitment to facilitate partnership and support the government of Tanzania in building a health system capable of efficiently responding to health emergencies. He commended the Global Vax support to the new intensified campaign and emphasized the usefulness of vaccines as one of the key interventions to control COVID-19.“We must consider approaches that take vaccination to where people are such as the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair and similar gathering to bring vaccinators closer to people,” he said.

WHO support to the COVID-19 response in Tanzania has since 2020 included coordinating partners support, developing response plans at national and subnational levels, building core capacities in testing, case management, surveillance, risk communications and community engagement.

Dr Yoti appreciated the continued partnership with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to accept the vaccine in the country and to continue joining global efforts against COVID-19 disease.

