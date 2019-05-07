When the drought lasts longer: KfW helps mitigate the impact of climate change in Tanzania

Some EUR 170 million committed for water, sanitation and agricultural adaptation measures in the Simiyu region

Co-financing with the Green Climate Fund

Income prospects for 495,000 people

Today KfW concluded two financing agreements with the Ministry of Finance and Planning of Tanzania for a total of around EUR 128 million on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for climate-change adapted water and sanitation as well as agricultural climate change adaptation measures in the Simiyu region in north-eastern Tanzania. KfW will contribute EUR 25 million and the GCF some EUR 103 million, while the Government of Tanzania will provide around EUR 40 million. The project will put in place a sustainable water supply from Lake Victoria as well as various measures aimed at improving sanitation; it will also finance measures that aim to make local farmers, who depend on rainfall for subsistence farming, more independent and less susceptible to prolonged periods of drought through new farming practices.

“KfW is supporting Tanzania in meeting the challenges of climate change and improving the income and development prospects of 495,000 people in the Simiyu Region. This investment aims to bring about a shift in paradigms towards more comprehensive planning of climate change adaptation measures and pave the way for their broad implementation in other regions of Tanzania that are also affected by climate change”, said Prof Dr Joachim Nagel, member of the Executive Board of KfW Group.

For more information on the business area KfW Development Bank go to www.kfw-entwicklungsbank.de