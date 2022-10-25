WFP Tanzania Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

USD 28.8 million six-month (Oct – Mar 2023) net funding requirements

54,000 metric tons of food commodities procured, injecting USD 22.5 million into the national economy since January 2022

194,741 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Beyond Cotton Project, launched in July, WFP conducted a mission in Mwanza region to meet with relevant stakeholders, discussing challenges, and identifying beneficiaries. In coordination with the District of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Cooperatives Office, Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute, and Tanzania Cotton Board, WFP visited nine Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies in Misungwi, Kwimba, and Magu districts, identified potential beneficiaries and discussed major bottlenecks preventing them from increasing production and sales. Some of the challenges identified included pest management, cost of production, payment delays, and price volatility of cotton, which WFP aims to tackle through the project.

WFP, in collaboration with Agriculture Non-State Actors Forum, facilitated a value chain analysis validation workshop in Dodoma which was attended by the Ministry of Agriculture and other government institutions. Through this workshop, WFP and the Government discussed possible interventions to strengthen the food system and value chain in targeted regions.

Climate Change Adaptation: WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mpwapwa, Kongwa, and Kondoa districts. The MoU aims at facilitating the creation and rehabilitation of community assets that reduce the food-related impact of external shocks such as drought while building the capacities of targeted communities on climate-smart agriculture practices.

Nutrition: WFP participated in the 6th Annual Nutrition Compact Meeting that was chaired by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania; H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan. The high level of attendance demonstrated the increased political will on the country’s nutrition agenda and created a platform for the signing of performance contracts with Regional Commissioners. WFP also used this avenue to highlight its continued support of the Government’s nutrition agenda.

As part of its technical support to the Government, WFP co-chaired the quarterly meeting on the Nutrition Sensitive-Thematic Working Group alongside the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Facilitated by WFP, the Government of Tanzania signed the School Meal Coalition, joining forces with governments and a wide range of partners to drive actions that can re-establish, improve, and scale up food and education systems to achieve the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals.

Supply Chain: WFP continued the local procurement of food commodities including maize and sorghum, providing a reliable market for smallholder farmers. Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has procured approximately 54,000 metric tons of food commodities injecting USD 22.5 million into the national economy.

Refugee Response: 194,741 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Nyarugusu and Nduta camps received monthly food rations consisting of cereals, a fortified wheat and soya blend with sugar known as Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil, and salt. In addition, 38,610 pregnant and lactating women and girls, children under the age of 5, people living with HIV/AIDS, and hospitalized patients benefited from the supplementary feeding programme.

WFP concluded the data collection of its Community and Household Surveillance assessment carried out in refugee camps. This annual assessment provides a comprehensive overview of the food and nutrition security situation of targeted refugee households and measures the short-to-medium-term outcomes of food assistance and other interventions in the Nyarugusu and Nduta camps. The assessment incorporated new variables including support from other agencies, social networks, support for income-generating activities, and livelihood coping strategies. The assessment further explored vulnerability aspects, livelihood opportunities, risks, and challenges associated with different livelihood activities, and vulnerability to shocks such as ration reduction, market closure, the ban on agricultural activities, and other restrictions. The analysis is still ongoing with special emphasis on gender, disability, vulnerability, access to credit, assets ownership, and expenditure as a proxy for household income, among other issues. Results will be available in early 2023.

WFP started reviewing applications submitted under the 2023-24 call for proposals for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for the implementation of the food and nutrition security activities in refugees’ camps.

Applications received through the UN Partner Portal will be assessed in line with the NGO partnership guidance and technical evaluation tools. Upon the completion of the competitive exercise process, WFP will be signing new annual field level agreements with identified partners in December 2022.