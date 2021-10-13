WFP Tanzania Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 7 million six-month net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee populations: Data analysis of the Community Household Surveillance (CHS) exercise is currently underway. The CHS will capture the impact of ration reductions on the food and nutrition security of the refugees. It will also provide an analysis of their perceptions of food and non-food assistance, including aspects of protection, gender and accountability to the affected population, COVID-19 preventive measures, and efficiency of distribution modality.

WFP launched the 2022 call for proposals for Non-Governmental Organisations to express interest in becoming co-operating partners (CPs) for the management of warehouses, food distribution, nutrition programmes and food basket monitoring in the three refugee camps. WFP’s cooperating partner evaluation committee will review the submitted proposals, which will include due diligence and capacity assessment. Signing of the field level agreements is planned to take place in December 2021.

WFP maintained general food distribution rations for refugees at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories due to funding shortage, while the full ration was provided to beneficiaries of the supplementary feeding programme. The Government and CPs continue to implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the camps.

Smallholder Farmers: WFP’s Climate-Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP) facilitated the certification of 28 sorghum farmers who produced quality declared seeds. The certification was done by the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute. CSAP also supported the Rapid Gender Situation Analysis mission in the Districts of Bahi, Chamwino, Kongwa, Kondoa, Dodoma Urban, and Longido to learn and understand the scope of gender integration in farming activities. Additionally, WFP continued linking sorghum farmers with private buyers. Farmers were able to sell 17,530 MT valued at USD 3.9 million.

Under the Kigoma Joint Programme, WFP – in collaboration with United Nations Capital Development Fund – continued collecting input orders from farmers digitally. Over 2,000 farmers placed orders of 365 MT of fertilizers and 13.5 MT improved seeds through mobile wallet. Village Savings and Loan Association has been established so farmers can deposit cash in their designated account using specified USSD code through feature phone.