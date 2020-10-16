WFP Tanzania Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 33 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 13 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

240,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 240,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps in Kigoma region. The food basket meets a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day and is the main source of food for refugees. However, due to limited resources, as of September, WFP is providing 72 percent of this food basket, risking deterioration in the health of this population. As a precaution regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, social distancing, handwashing stations at distribution sites, and other measures are in place to decrease the frequency of large gatherings in the camps. The Joint Assessment Mission will take place from 19 October to 6 November, and will include the Ministry of Home Affairs, UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF, NGO partners and donors. The aim is to assess aspects of refugee assistance including nutrition, health and protection.

Smallholder Farmers: Through the UN Kigoma Joint Programme, governance and leadership skills training for farmers were completed in September; 422 women and 397 men from four local government authorities of Kasulu town, Kasulu, Kibondo and Kakonko district councils participated. Under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project, 3,906 new farmers have been profiled in Bahi, Chamwino, Kondoa and Mpwapwa districts. The target is to reach 18,000 farmers by the beginning of the next rainy season in 2020/21. WFP, in collaboration with implementing partners and the District Agriculture Office, is working with farmers’ organizations to establish requirements for the 2020/21 farming season. This is to ensure the needs for farmers are known in advance to allow procurement and delivery of seeds by mid/end of November.