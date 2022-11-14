WFP Tanzania Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

USD 26 million six-month (Nov 2022 – Apr 2023) net funding requirements

54,000 metric tons of food commodities procured, injecting USD 22.5 million into the national economy

since January 2022 202,449 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Smallholder Farmers: WFP and Irish Aid signed a grant agreement valued at EUR 1.5 million for the second phase of the Climate Smart Agriculture Project. Under this project, WFP will provide life-saving food assistance to over 200,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Nyarugusu and Nduta camps, and support 40,000 smallholder farmers through tailored interventions to improve crop productivity and quality, as well as access to financial services and profitable markets. The project, which will start later this year, will have a special focus on women’s empowerment, nutrition, and innovation.

WFP, FAO, IFAD, and UN Women launched the Joint UN Programme “Accelerating Progress Towards Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment” during an event held in Zanzibar and attended by the Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries,

UN Women Executive Director, as well as over 80 stakeholders. The programme will be implemented in Singida (Ikungi) and Dodoma (Chamwino) in Tanzania mainland and Kusini Unguja in Zanzibar benefiting 8,000 direct beneficiaries, of which 85 percent are women, and an additional 32,000 indirect beneficiaries.

Nutrition: WFP, in collaboration with Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC), facilitated a workshop to review the Dietary Diversity Kit. The Kit targets smallholder farmers and aims at improving behaviors and practices around the production and consumption of diverse nutritious foods at the household level and reducing undernutrition among vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, WFP and TFNC supported the development and customization of Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials with nutrition messages targeting blind people during a workshop held in Morogoro. The workshop involved relevant stakeholders including representatives from the Tanzania Association of Blind People. Upon completion, these IEC materials will be validated, printed, and distributed to blind people to promote positive nutrition behaviors, ensuring no one is left behind.