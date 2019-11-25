WFP Tanzania Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

USD 18 million six-month funding shortfall 236,000 refugees and asylum seekers hosted camps in Tanzania (UNHCR data as of 30 September)

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to 236,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, fortified nutritious products, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

In September 2019, 1,461 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers were supported to voluntarily repatriate. This brought the total to 76,100 refugees and asylum seekers who have been supported to voluntarily repatriate since September 2017 (Source: data.unhcr.org).

Smallholder Farmers: WFP activities to support smallholder farmers are underway for 2019/20 agriculture season. WFP supported the formation and registration of 145 farmer organizations under the Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP), and 72 groups are already registered under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP) in Dodoma.

KJP is a programme supporting local populations in refugeehosting areas. It is implemented by 16 United Nations agencies across six themes. WFP coordinates the agriculture theme and provides trainings to farmers on reducing postharvest losses.

WFP implements CSAP in the central, drought-prone corridor of Tanzania. The project uses an integrated approach that addresses the inter-linked challenges of food security and climate change.

Nutrition: In October WFP hosted a joint United Nations field visit to Boresha Lishe nutrition project in Singida Tanzania as part of World Food Day celebrations. Boresha Lishe is implemented in four districts in Dodoma and Singida Regions. Nutritious food is provided at 40 health facilities across the districts for pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-24 months. Care groups are trained on practical cooking demonstrations and ideas about home gardening for adoption of better food production and preparation practices.