WFP Tanzania Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 9.3 million six-month (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee population: WFP is currently revising its beneficiary planning figures for the refugee operation following a decline in voluntary repatriation over the past few months. The revision will result in increased resource needs in comparison to previous plans.

WFP maintains the general food distribution rations at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories due to funding shortfalls. Full rations continue to be provided to beneficiaries of the supplementary feeding programme. COVID-19 prevention and control measures have been maintained.

Nutrition: WFP took part in a national joint multisectoral nutrition review meeting held in Tanga. Stakeholders discussed achievements and challenges encountered during the implementation of nutrition activities and shared recommendations for improved results. As part of the meeting, the second National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP II, 2021-2026) was launched by the Prime Minister, Honourable Kassim Majaliwa. NMNAP-II is organized into four key result areas: undernutrition; micronutrient deficiency; overweight and obesity; and enabling environment.

It is expected that during NMNAP’s implementation, there will be: i) increased coverage of adequate equitable and quality nutrition services at community and facility level; ii) more women, men, children and adolescents practicing appropriate nutrition behaviours; iii) effective multisectoral, public-private partnerships and an enabling environment (adequate policies and frameworks) that is supportive of adequate human and financial resources for nutrition; and iv) sustainable resilient food systems that are responsive to nutrition needs. WFP’s work is aligned to this plan and will support its implementation.