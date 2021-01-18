WFP Tanzania Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

USD 20.5 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 16.4 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

240,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP reduced rations to 68 percent of the minimum required Kcal. This is the third significant ration reduction in 2020 and comes at the height of the lean season, risking deterioration in the health of this population. If no additional funding is forthcoming, WFP will have to further reduce rations. A Joint Assessment Mission took place in November 2020, and included the Ministry of Home Affairs, UNHCR, WFP,

UNICEF, NGO partners and donors. The aim was to assess aspects of refugee assistance including nutrition, health and protection. Voluntary repatriation increased from 4,216 in October to 5,373 in November.

Smallholder Farmers. The Climate Smart Agriculture Project facilitated off season Income generating activities.

This included providing seeds and simple irrigation by gravity pumps for vegetable gardens. Pumps reduce labour costs, improve water use efficiency and increase production. The beneficiaries were mainly women and youth. This activity will support nutrition and enable beneficiaries to become more resilient to food security.

This project also supported 16 gender awareness training sessions (102 women 106 men, 97 youth) in Bahi district, which led to the development of a District Action Plan.

A post season assessment was conducted of the collaboration with ABinBev to assess the results of the programme and the sustainability of the interventions.

The assessment revealed increased sorghum productivity from 2 to 9 bags of 100kg and access to reliable markets for 1,300 smallholder farmers in Kongwa District. There was a recommendation to scale the programme in 2021 season to reach 4,400 farmers.

Through the Kigoma Joint Programme WFP handed over post-harvest equipment to community warehouses to improve the economic wellbeing of the people of Kigoma. Maize shellers and palm oil and kernel processing equipment will enable the simplification of various tasks and improve the quality of farm produce.

Nutrition: WFP started working with PANITA, an umbrella organization for CSOs working in nutrition in Tanzania. The partnership covers advocacy for nutrition and capacity strengthening of ward and village leaders to be more accountable for nutrition in their areas. The partnership also includes identifying advocates to work with champions in parliament to advance the nutrition agenda in the country. In addition, WFP facilitated trainings to community health workers on delivery of Social Behavior Change Communication messages to ensure quality of services provided. WFP also supported training on planning and budgeting for nutrition sensitive interventions to nutrition focal points and planning officers from nutrition sensitive sectors.

Innovation: The WFPx project has been progressing well over the last few months, despite the COVID-19 challenges which transformed the project into an entirely virtual one. WFP has been working with 8 Tanzania-based and 1 Nairobi-based local innovators since August to generate 100 moonshot ideas for food security in 2030 African megacities with a focus on Dar- es- Salaam. In October, the team filtered these ideas and landed on 15 promising foodsystem-related moonshot ideas. In November the innovators pitched these ideas to a panel of judges from Tanzania and across the globe. The judges selected six ideas which the innovators will further develop and prototype over the next four months.

mVAM: National monitoring of food security through mVAM indicates that ninety percent of the urban populations in Tanzania have an acceptable level of food consumption. The dashboard is available through Hunger Map Live, which is updated daily: https://hungermap.wfp.org/

Supply Chain: Food stock level in the country reached record high to 60,000 mt including about 40,000 mt for Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF). WFP Tanzania presented its transport management project implemented with the Tanzania Medical Stores Department to the Global Health Supply Chain Summit 17-19 November.