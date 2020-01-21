WFP Tanzania Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

USD 20.4 million six-month funding shortfall

236,000 refugees and asylum seekers hosted camps in Tanzania (UNHCR data as of 31 October)

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to 236,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, fortified nutritious products, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

WFP is currently fundraising for its refugee operation where the budget requirement is US$ 66.5 million for 2020.

In October 2019, 2,294 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers were supported to voluntarily repatriate. This brought the total to 78,394 refugees and asylum seekers who have been supported to voluntarily repatriate since September 2017 (Source: data.unhcr.org).

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP) in Dodoma Region, WFP trained 14,877 farmers in November on Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) for the 2019/20 planting season.

WFP implements CSAP in the central, drought-prone central corridor of Tanzania. The project uses an integrated approach that addresses the inter-linked challenges of food security and climate change.

Innovation: In November, the WFP Tanzania Innovation Hub partnered with WFP Innovation Accelerator and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) for a highintensity innovation bootcamp hosted in Dar es Salaam. WFP worked with local facilitators and mentors who guided the 10 participating teams from around the world. Two of the participating teams were from Tanzania.

The bootcamp focused on human-centred design and lean start-up methodologies to strengthen the teams’ solutions on Increasing Demand for Vaccination Services.

More on the bootcamp and participating teams can be found here.