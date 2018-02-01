WFP Tanzania Country Brief, November 2017

Highlights

In response to funding appeals for WFP’s refugee operation, the governments of Germany (EUR 1 million), Ireland (EUR 1 million), the United Kingdom (GBP 5 million) and the United States (USD 6.5 million) contributed funding for the operation.

Despite these contributions, WFP’s refugee operation remains chronically underfunded forcing rations to be distributed at 72 percent of the recommended 2,100 kcal per person per day.

Operational Updates

Support to Refugees: Funding shortfalls have led to reducing general foods distributions to only 72 percent of the minimum monthly requirement. Additional funds are urgently required to restore full rations.

WFP continues to deliver full rations for hot meals and supplementary feeding programmes. Tanzania is currently hosting 315,000 refugees in three camps, Nyarugusu (149,894 refugees), Nduta (119,089 refugees) and Mtendeli (46,161 refugees) as of 30 November (http://data.unhcr.org/burundi). Almost 9,000 Burundian refugees have been assisted to voluntarily repatriate to Burundi through.

Support to Smallholder Farmers: A Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) training was concluded in the southern zone and in Manyara region. Some 29,500 out of 51,000 famers have been trained so far. Of those trained, 49 percent were women. Further trainings will be ongoing through the first quarter of 2018.