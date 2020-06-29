WFP Tanzania Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

USD 18 million six-month funding shortfall for Country Strategic Plan

USD 34 million estimated funding requirement for WFP COVID-19 response

238,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance in April

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 238,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region.

The food basket consists of cereals, fortified nutritious products, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

As a precaution regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, WFP began distributing maize meal, rice and pules in pre-portioned quantities for the food distribution starting 18 May. WFP had already moved from a 28-day distribution cycle to a 42-day cycle to decrease the frequency of large groups in the camps.

Additionally, the number of distribution days has been doubled from five to ten to further reduce the number of individuals at distribution centres at any one time.

Social distancing measures and handwashing stations are also in place at distribution sites.

Food Security: In April 2020, a food security assessment in Dar es Salaam was jointly undertaken by WFP, Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) and the Government to understand food security status and market functionality to inform potential COVID-19 response in Tanzania. A summary of key findings was released in May and can be found here.

Humanitarian Air Service: As of 01 June, commercial airlines began resuming regular passenger flights to Tanzania. Therefore, WFP has discontinued its flights between Addis Ababa and Dar es Salaam. The humanitarian air service was launched on 15 May and performed three flights in and out of Tanzania, transporting UN officials, diplomats and health personnel at a time when no commercial passenger planes were servicing the country.

Nutrition: In May, WFP and Japan issued a news release marking a contribution of US$1.5 million from Japan to the Boresha Lishe Nutrition project. More information can be found here: https://www.wfp.org/news/japan-and-wfp-partner-fightmalnutrition-tanzania The Boresha Lishe project aims to improve access to and use of nutritious food by 30,000 women and children through social behaviour change communication, diversification of food production and distribution of specialized nutritious foods. The project also works to improve knowledge on nutrition, dietary diversity and practices in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Activities are complemented by promoting the raising of small-scale livestock, planting diverse crops and mobilizing VICOBA.

In the interest of social distancing, nutrition education activities have been postponed. However, the treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) continues.

Smallholder Farmers: In the interest of social distancing, trainings for farmers have been postponed on post-harvest management and nutrition-sensitive agriculture. WFP is looking into different strategies to address this. More emphasis is being placed on aggregation and marketing activities to ensure that farmers continue to sell their crops and generate income.

Supply Chain: WFP is leading the logistics pillar to support the Ministry of Health, Community Development,

Gender, Elderly and Children led COVID-19 response.

WFP was also requested to coordinate the logistics response of development partners and agencies by identifying logistical needs, bottlenecks and gaps of the international community in the COVID-19 response.