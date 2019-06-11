WFP Tanzania Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

US$25.9m six-month funding shortfall

259,000 refugees and asylum seekers to receive food assistance in camps in Tanzania

Operational Updates

Innovation: The Global Learning XPRIZE competition announced two winning teams of the $15 million dollar competition: Kitkit School and onebillion. WFP supported the competition’s Tanzania field test with IT and logistics support in Tanga region. Finalist’s software from around the world were uploaded onto new Google Pixel C tablets, donated by Google, which were distributed to 2,700 children from 170 villages.

Find out more about the WFP’s involvement in the competition here.

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Climate Smart Agriculture Programme, over 6,000 farmers have been mobilised in central Tanzania. About 1,600 farmers were trained on good agricultural practices and facilitated access to improved sorghum seeds.

The Climate Smart Agriculture Programme is an integrated approach that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security and climate change. The programme pilots a sorghum project in Dodoma region to support smallholder farmers to improve farm productivity and hybrid seed linkage, improve post-harvest management practices at household level, promote technologies geared to reduce pre-and post-harvest loss and increase market opportunities for sorghum.

Refugees: WFP provided a general food basket to 259,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP’s food assistance is the main source of livelihood for refugees.

WFP continues to fund raise to avoid ration reductions in the future.

Monitoring: Data collection for mVAM for Maisha Bora nutrition project began in April and continued into May.

In partnership with Enabel, WFP is collecting food security and nutrition data from project beneficiaries from Maasai population in Longido and Simanajiro districts. More on mVAM can be found here: http://mvam.org/ and more on the nutrition project here: http://www.maishabora-tz.org/ Food Transport: In May, a total of 11,000 mt of mixed food was transported using the Tanzania corridor. The food was destined for WFP projects within Tanzania and other countries in the region including Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.