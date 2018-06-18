WFP Tanzania Country Brief, May 2018
In Numbers
309,000 refugees living in camps in Tanzania
70,000 smallholder farmers to be assisted through Farm to Market Alliance
29,000 pregnant and nursing women and children under the age of two supported with food distributions and nutrition sensitization
US$58.4 m six months (JuneNovember 2018) net funding requirements
Operational Context
Tanzania is food self-sufficient at the national level. However, 74 percent of the population live in rural areas with 28 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Localised food deficits occur at regional, district and household levels mainly due to dependence on rain-fed agriculture and limited use of modern farming techniques. Over the last three years, Tanzania’s economy has grown at a rate of 7 percent annually, driven mainly by telecommunications, financial services, transport and construction. The discovery of large reserves of natural gas and crude oil offers promise of a new and significant revenue stream for the Tanzanian economy.
WFP has been present in Tanzania since 1963.
Operational Updates
Refugees: Rations were distributed at 78 percent of the recommended 2,100 kcal per person per day. WFP is still actively raising funds with the aim to return to full rations as prolonged ration reductions have far-reaching and potentially lifealtering consequences for refugees. US$ 11.8 million is urgently required for the next six months through November 2018.
Nutrition: WFP completed registration of beneficiaries in SCOPE under the Boresha Lishe nutrition project to strengthen data management. SCOPE is WFP's digital platform for beneficiary management which enables WFP to track beneficiary attendance and food distribution. Over 30,000 beneficiaries were registered. Trainings began for over 100 district and clinic health officials who will be using SCOPE.
Smallholder Farmers: Under the Farm to Market Alliance, trainings have continued for farmers in the southern region on post-harvest handling and storage. Over 7,500 farmers were trained in May.
Supply Chain: In May, WFP dispatched 9,100 mt food to projects within Tanzania and neighboring countries including Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.
WFP’s Isaka Logistics Hub has had increased activity in April and May and is currently storing over 7,500 mt food purchased locally in Tanzania.
Innovation: Eighty farmers were trained on good agricultural practices and drip irrigation through Farm from a Box pilot in Kigoma region. More information on the project can be found here.
Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM): From 21-25 May, WFP hosted a scoping mission for mVAM in its Maisha Bora project in the districts of Longido, Arusha and Simanjiro,
Manyara. Plans are being made to conduct a pilot. Once implemented, mVAM will allow for food security data through mobile technology.