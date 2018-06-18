18 Jun 2018

WFP Tanzania Country Brief, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (645.99 KB)

In Numbers

  • 309,000 refugees living in camps in Tanzania

  • 70,000 smallholder farmers to be assisted through Farm to Market Alliance

  • 29,000 pregnant and nursing women and children under the age of two supported with food distributions and nutrition sensitization

  • US$58.4 m six months (JuneNovember 2018) net funding requirements

Operational Context

Tanzania is food self-sufficient at the national level. However, 74 percent of the population live in rural areas with 28 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Localised food deficits occur at regional, district and household levels mainly due to dependence on rain-fed agriculture and limited use of modern farming techniques. Over the last three years, Tanzania’s economy has grown at a rate of 7 percent annually, driven mainly by telecommunications, financial services, transport and construction. The discovery of large reserves of natural gas and crude oil offers promise of a new and significant revenue stream for the Tanzanian economy.

WFP has been present in Tanzania since 1963.

Operational Updates

  • Refugees: Rations were distributed at 78 percent of the recommended 2,100 kcal per person per day. WFP is still actively raising funds with the aim to return to full rations as prolonged ration reductions have far-reaching and potentially lifealtering consequences for refugees. US$ 11.8 million is urgently required for the next six months through November 2018.

  • Nutrition: WFP completed registration of beneficiaries in SCOPE under the Boresha Lishe nutrition project to strengthen data management. SCOPE is WFP's digital platform for beneficiary management which enables WFP to track beneficiary attendance and food distribution. Over 30,000 beneficiaries were registered. Trainings began for over 100 district and clinic health officials who will be using SCOPE.

  • Smallholder Farmers: Under the Farm to Market Alliance, trainings have continued for farmers in the southern region on post-harvest handling and storage. Over 7,500 farmers were trained in May.

  • Supply Chain: In May, WFP dispatched 9,100 mt food to projects within Tanzania and neighboring countries including Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.
    WFP’s Isaka Logistics Hub has had increased activity in April and May and is currently storing over 7,500 mt food purchased locally in Tanzania.

  • Innovation: Eighty farmers were trained on good agricultural practices and drip irrigation through Farm from a Box pilot in Kigoma region. More information on the project can be found here.

  • Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM): From 21-25 May, WFP hosted a scoping mission for mVAM in its Maisha Bora project in the districts of Longido, Arusha and Simanjiro,
    Manyara. Plans are being made to conduct a pilot. Once implemented, mVAM will allow for food security data through mobile technology.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.