WFP Tanzania Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

309,000 refugees living in camps in Tanzania

70,000 smallholder farmers to be assisted through Farm to Market Alliance

29,000 pregnant and nursing women and children under the age of two supported with food distributions and nutrition sensitization

US$58.4 m six months (JuneNovember 2018) net funding requirements

Operational Context

Tanzania is food self-sufficient at the national level. However, 74 percent of the population live in rural areas with 28 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Localised food deficits occur at regional, district and household levels mainly due to dependence on rain-fed agriculture and limited use of modern farming techniques. Over the last three years, Tanzania’s economy has grown at a rate of 7 percent annually, driven mainly by telecommunications, financial services, transport and construction. The discovery of large reserves of natural gas and crude oil offers promise of a new and significant revenue stream for the Tanzanian economy.

WFP has been present in Tanzania since 1963.

Operational Updates