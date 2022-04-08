WFP Tanzania Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

USD 16.6 million six-month (Apr – Sept 2022) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

210,381 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Annual Country Report: WFP has published its 2021 Annual Country Report. The report highlights WFP’s achievements, challenges and lessons learnt over the course of the year.

ACR 2021 can be accessed on: Annual Country Report | World Food Programme (wfp.org)

Support to Refugee Population: General Food Distribution (GFD) rations in the refugee camps, including wet feeding, increased from 68 percent to 73 percent of the kilocalorie requirement for the distribution cycle starting 14 March to absorb stocks of Super Cereal. This is a one-off increase in rations for the next one or two GFD cycles only. The ration will return to 68 percent unless new contributions are received.

The ration was kept at 68 percent since December 2020 because of continued funding shortfalls. WFP continues to advocate to donors for the funding needs in relation to the refugee food requirements.

Smallholder Farmers: The Beyond Cotton project has been endorsed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute, Tanzania Cotton Board, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, Federal University of Campina Grande, the Brazilian Embassy in Tanzania, and WFP’s Centre of Excellence against Hunger. This two-year project will support cotton producers in Mwanza to improve capacity for cotton production, distribution of by-products and intercropping.

The project aims at contributing to food/nutrition security and healthy food habits through social behavioural change communication.

Nutrition: WFP is working with Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre, Sokoine University of Agriculture and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in planning the efficacy trial of locally produced specialized nutritious supplement. The trial aims at comparing the effectiveness of locally produced ready to use complementary food supplement (RUCFS) with that of the standard product used by WFP called super cereal plus. The trial will evaluate the effectiveness of RUCFS among children aged 6 to 23 months in preventing growth faltering and improving micronutrient status. The efficacy study will be undertaken in 20 health facilities in Dodoma region.