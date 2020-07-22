WFP Tanzania Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

USD 19 million six-month funding shortfall for Country Strategic Plan

USD 34 million estimated funding requirement for WFP COVID-19 response

240,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 240,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of cereals, fortified nutritious products, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

As a precaution regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, social distancing measures and handwashing stations are in place at distribution sites. WFP distributes maize meal, rice and pules in pre-portioned quantities for food distributions. WFP also moved from a 28-day distribution cycle to a 42-day cycle to decrease the frequency of large groups in the camps.

Humanitarian Development Nexus: Through a partnership with ENABEL - the Belgian Development Agency - WFP purchased 366 metric tonnes of beans from smallholder farmers in refugee hosting districts in Kigoma Region. The partnership unlocks a key market for smallholder farmers to benefit from hosting refugees in their district. For more information read the story here.

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project in Dodoma Region, WFP linked smallholder farmers to sell over 500 metric tonnes of sorghum to AB InBev through Tanzania Breweries Ltd.

WFP implements the Climate Smart Agriculture Project in the central, drought-prone central corridor of Tanzania. The project uses an integrated approach that addresses the inter-linked challenges of food security and climate change.